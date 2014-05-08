About this product
Sweet & Tangy
Citrus Highlights
SENSATION
Energizing Creativity
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency you can count on.
- Available as .5G single and 3G 6-Pack
- Only indoor flower, no stems or trim
- Ground and packed same-day for ultimate freshness
- 5 weekly strain drops
- Expertly cultivated and curated strains
- Consistently high quality & high THC
About this strain
Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.
Grapefruit effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with