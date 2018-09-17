About this product
Sweet & Earthy,
Hints of Peppermint
SENSATION
Calming Creativity,
Stress Relief
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with