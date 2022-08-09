About this product
Berry, Citrus, Sweet
Hints of Vanilla
SENSATION
Cerebral, Creative
Energizing, Sociable
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Consistency is what is expected when you are known to be one of the leaders in the market, but of course CRU pre-rolls are the classic overachiever.
We grind only flower – no stems or trim – and same-day packing of over 100 exotic strains with a labeling system to find you the right high at the right time. That’s not just consistent, that’s consistently changing the cannabis game.
About this strain
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.
