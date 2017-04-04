About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Hits of Coffee
Pungent Musk & Citrus
SENSATION
Deep Relaxation
Heavy Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Earthy & Hits of Coffee
Pungent Musk & Citrus
SENSATION
Deep Relaxation
Heavy Body Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
About this strain
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.
Pre-98 Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
403 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.