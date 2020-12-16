About this product
Sweet, Herbal & Menthol
Dank, Earthy, Fuel
SENSATION
Energizing, Euphoria
Focus, Relaxed, Uplifted
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
About this strain
Triangle Mints was created when Seed Junky Genetics crossed Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. GSC genetics give this sativa-dominant strain dense buds and a complex aroma that includes herbal, spice, and earthy flavors with diesel undertones, and the GSC and OG Kush influences are evident in this strain. The high packs a potent punch that may leave you slumped on the couch if you consume too much.
Triangle Mints effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with