3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Earthy Highlights
Hints of Lemon & Spice
SENSATION
Cerebral Invigoration
Refreshing & Creative
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
About this strain
White Fire 43, also known as "WiFi 43," is an indica marijuana strain and a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.
Wifi 43 effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.