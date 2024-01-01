"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Banana Mints bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s herbal spice flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



-28g of 100% Whole Flower

-Indica - Chill Out

-Sour, Herbal Spice

-Resealable Pouch"

