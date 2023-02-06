Cruisers Black Cherry Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 10mg of THC from 100% indica full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, each chill gummy’s tart & juicy taste of the orchard will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil

- Indica - Chill Out

- Tart & Juicy Taste of the Orchard

- 10mg THC Per Gummy | 10 Gummies Per Pack

- Store in a Cool, Dry Place



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, RO Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Cannabis Extract, Red 40, Red 3, Blue 1



Nutritional Info: 10 Servings Per Container. Serving Size 1 Gummy (3.5g). Amount Per Serving - Calories: 10, Total Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carbohydrate: 2g, Total Sugars: 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars, Protein: 0g.

