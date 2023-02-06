Cruisers Black Cherry Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 10mg of THC from 100% indica full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, each chill gummy’s tart & juicy taste of the orchard will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.
- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil - Indica - Chill Out - Tart & Juicy Taste of the Orchard - 10mg THC Per Gummy | 10 Gummies Per Pack - Store in a Cool, Dry Place
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, RO Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Cannabis Extract, Red 40, Red 3, Blue 1
Nutritional Info: 10 Servings Per Container. Serving Size 1 Gummy (3.5g). Amount Per Serving - Calories: 10, Total Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carbohydrate: 2g, Total Sugars: 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars, Protein: 0g.
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.