From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Candy Rain bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s citrus meets berry flavors with citrus undertones will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



-14g of 100% Whole Flower



-Indica - Chill Out



-Citrus & Berries



-Resealable Pouch

