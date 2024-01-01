Candy Rain 7g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Candy Rain bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s citrus meets berry flavors with citrus undertones will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 7g of 100% Whole Flower
- Indica - Chill Out
- Citrus & Berries
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

Candy Rain is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  London Pound Cake and Gelato. Bred by Cookies Fam Genetics, Candy Rain is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candy Rain effects make them feel happy,  relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candy Rain when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Candy Rain features an aroma of pungent citrus with a flavor profile of fruity berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cruisers
Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
