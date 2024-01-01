About this product
Chemistry is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and OG Kush. This strain has a pungent and skunky aroma with notes of diesel and pine. Chemistry is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chemistry effects include creativity, talkativeness, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemistry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Sunday Goods, Chemistry features flavors like chemical, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Chemistry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a potent and uplifting strain that can spark your imagination and conversation, Chemistry might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chemistry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.