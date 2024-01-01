"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Chemistry bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s disel & pine flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



-3.5g of 100% Whole Flower

-Sativa - Let’s Go!

-Diesel & Pine

-Resealable Pouch"

