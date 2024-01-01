Crop Duster 28g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Crop Duster bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s lemon diesel flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

-28g of 100% Whole Flower
-Sativa - Let’s Go!
-Lemon Diesel
-Resealable Pouch"

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Crop Duster effects are mostly calming.

    Crop Duster potency is higher THC than average.

Crop Duster is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daily Driver and Chem D. This strain is not for the faint of heart, as it packs a powerful punch of diesel and citrus flavors that will leave you feeling energized and uplifted. Crop Duster is 25-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a boost of creativity and motivation. Leafly customers tell us Crop Duster effects include euphoric, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crop Duster when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Crop Duster features flavors like diesel, lemon, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a sour and zesty aroma and a mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Crop Duster typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth, depending on the dispensary and location. Crop Duster buds have small grape-shaped emerald green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of milky white trichomes. This strain is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and potent smoke that will leave them feeling euphoric and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crop Duster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
