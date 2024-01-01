Gelato Mints 28g Flower

"From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Gelato Mints bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s minty vanilla flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 28g of 100% Whole Flower
- Hybrid - Ride Along
- Minty Vanilla
- Resealable Pouch"

About this strain

Gelato Mints, also known as “Gelato Mintz,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Gelato 41. This strain is believed to be more calming than energizing. Cannabis consumers who have smoked Gelato Mints tell us it produces a focused high that makes you feel uplifted, and aroused. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a minty punch with undertones of vanilla and chemicals. Gelato Mints is known to make your mouth dry after you smoke it so it’s important to hydrate while enjoying this strain. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The original breeder is Exotic Genetix. Strains similar to Gelato Mints include Blood Orange, Peaches and Cream, 3D, & Chisel.

We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

