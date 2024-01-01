From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Gelonade bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s sweet citrus and vanilla flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 14g of 100% Whole Flower

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Sweet Citrus & Vanilla

- Resealable Pouch

