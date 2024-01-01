GMO Punch 14g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers GMO Punch bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s pungent fruit & garlic flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 14g of 100% Whole Flower
- Hybrid - Ride Along
- Pungent Fruit & Garlic
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

GMO Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. GMO Punch is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. GMO Punch is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Punch effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, GMO Punch features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of GMO Punch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. GMO Punch is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
