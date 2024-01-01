From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers GMO Punch bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid’s pungent fruit & garlic flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 3.5g of 100% Whole Flower

- Hybrid - Ride Along

- Pungent Fruit & Garlic

- Resealable Pouch

Show more