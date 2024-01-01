Grape Gasoline 14g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Grape Gasoline bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s gassy grape flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 14g of 100% Whole Flower
- Sativa - Let’s Go!
- Gassy Grape
- Resealable Pouch

Grape Gasoline is an hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are pretty middle of the road. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, euphoric and uplifted. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 25% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by linalool, caryophyllene. Grape Gas is crushing it in extract form in 2024. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.

We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
