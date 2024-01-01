From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Grape Punch bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa’s spicy grape flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



-28g of 100% Whole Flower

-Sativa - Let’s Go!

-Spicy Grapes

-Resealable Pouch

