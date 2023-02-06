From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers Gush Mints bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s gassy diesel flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 3.5g of 100% Whole Flower

- Indica - Chill Out

- Gassy Diesel

- Resealable Pouch

Show more