From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, Cruisers Hybrid 1g Flower Prerolls are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards blend each quality doob to perfection for a smooth smoke and good times only. Like an afternoon shift into the next gear, any ride along with this balanced hybrid will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Flower Preroll

- Hybrid - Ride Along

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

- Excellent Quality-to-Value"

