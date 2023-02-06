From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, Cruisers Indica 1g Flower Prerolls are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards blend each quality doob to perfection for a smooth smoke and good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Flower Preroll

- Indica - Chill Out

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

- Excellent Quality-to-Value

Show more