LA Kush Cake 28g Flower

by Cruisers
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, this tasty Cruisers LA Kush Cake bud is all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards pack each bag with high-quality, 100% whole flower for good times only. Like a smooth downshift to close out the day’s adventure, this chill indica’s sweet gas and vanilla flavors will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.

- 28g of 100% Whole Flower
- Indica - Chill Out
- Sweet Gas & Vanilla
- Resealable Pouch

About this strain

LA Kush Cake, also known as "Los Angeles Kush Cake" and "LA Kush Cake #11," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross of the popular Wedding Cake and Kush Mints comes from Liberty Health Sciences and Seed Junky Genetics. La Kush Cake is an indica-dominant strain that smells like vanilla and has an earthy peppermint taste. It’s an easy, smooth hitter, and effects take a while to come on. This is a beautiful flower, with green and purple buds covered in frosty trichomes. It’s great for relaxing and winding down at the end of the night without much else to do.

Questions about LA Kush Cake

Is LA Kush Cake an indica or sativa?

LA Kush Cake is a hybrid strain, meaning it features qualities of both indica and sativa.

How does LA Kush Cake make you feel?

LA Kush Cake makes you feel relaxed, euphoric, and aroused.

How does LA Kush Cake taste?

LA Kush Cake tastes earthy with vanilla and pepper undertones.

What terpenes are in LA Kush Cake?

LA Kush Cake features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to LA Kush Cake?

Strains similar to LA Kush Cake include Super Sour Diesel, Platinum Punch Remix, and Liberty Haze.

About this brand

Cruisers
We skip by the doldrums of the daily grind and invite our consumers to hit the high road with us, yer buds at Cruisers. The destination? That carefree place where the bowl is always full and responsibility is nowhere to be found.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000819-LIC
