From the artist formerly known as Fun Uncle, Cruisers Sativa 1g Flower Prerolls are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards blend each quality doob to perfection for a smooth smoke and good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, this boosted sativa will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- Full Gram Flower Preroll

- Sativa - Let’s Go

- Perfectly Blended for a Smooth Smoke

- Excellent Quality-to-Value

