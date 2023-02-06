Cruisers Watermelon Gummies are all fun, no frills. Our weed wizards supercharge each sugar-dusted treat with 10mg of THC from 100% sativa full-spectrum oil for good times only. Like poppin’ the clutch to get yer adventure rollin’, each boosted gummy’s juicy slice of summer sweetness will get you there, and then some. So, hit the high road, Jack, and skid in sideways in a cloud of smoke when you arrive.



- 100% Full-Spectrum Oil

- Sativa - Let’s Go!

- Juicy Slice of Summer Sweetness

- 10mg THC Per Gummy | 10 Gummies Per Pack

- Store in a Cool, Dry Place



Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, RO Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Pectin, Cannabis Extract, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40



Nutritional Info: 10 Servings Per Container. Serving Size 1 Gummy (3.5g). Amount Per Serving - Calories: 10, Total Fat: 0g, Sodium: 0mg, Total Carbohydrate: 2g, Total Sugars: 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars, Protein: 0g.

