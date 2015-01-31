Loading…
Champagne

by Cultivate
HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this strain

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

Champagne Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
133 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
