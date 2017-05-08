About this strain
Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
Chocolate OG effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
