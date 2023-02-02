Trying to let loose and go with the flow? Trap Glue has your prayers answered. This Trapstar x Gorilla Glue #4 cross will have you drifting like a lily pad on a pond. Sink in and smell the comforting hug of diesel and citrus hops. With a blissful mentality that drifts you into a tingling heavy body relaxation, this heavy-hitter will leave you glowing and glued to the trap!

--

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Gas, Sweet

Lineage: Trap Star x GG #4

Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Show more