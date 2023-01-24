With White Nightmare’s Blue Dream and White Moonshine crosses, this strain is one to talk about. A social, energetic high encompanies the user with each sweet, earthy inhale. White Nightmare brings forth a lovely balance of calm and euphoria while keeping you mentally and physically motivated! Perfect for catching up on some yard work or starting the day on a high note!

--

Reported Effects: Energizing, Euphoric, Aroused

Flavor/Aroma: Earthy, Sweet, Berry, Spicey, Herbal

Lineage: Blue Dream x White Moonshine

Terpenes: Pinene, Terpinolene, Myrcene