Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



We combine decades of growing and extraction expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter. Made with pride in Portland, OR, since 2015.

Starting with the finest cannabis strains, cultivated at our state-of-the-art facility, we ensure the purity and quality of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction methods, utilizing a mix of butane and propane gases, are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. The Cultivated Extracts brand offers the finest live resins at a reasonable price. The Faded brand offers quality cured resins at an even-more attractive price point.

Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).
