Sour 91 Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 91 and AJ Sour D. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. The Sour 91 Pie high isn't quite as bright, with heady and unfocused effects that will leave you feeling mentally stoned and totally out of touch with reality.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We combine decades of growing and extraction expertise with innovative new technology and practices to deliver you exceptional flower, oil and shatter. Made with pride in Portland, OR, since 2015.
Starting with the finest cannabis strains, cultivated at our state-of-the-art facility, we ensure the purity and quality of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop hydrocarbon extraction methods, utilizing a mix of butane and propane gases, are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts. The Cultivated Extracts brand offers the finest live resins at a reasonable price. The Faded brand offers quality cured resins at an even-more attractive price point.
Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).