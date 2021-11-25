About this product
Citrique is a sweet and citrusy sativa dominant that has one of the brightest terpene profiles out of all of our flower.
Total Cannabinoids 26%
Terpenes 11.8 mg/g
Top Terpenes:
beta-Caryophyllene
Terpinolene
beta-Myrcene
About this strain
Citrique effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
16% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cultivator Collection
We are a Veteran owned family farm working hands-on to cultivate the highest quality collection of products for our consumers.