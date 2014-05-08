About this strain
Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically.
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
477 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curaleaf
We're Cultivators
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.