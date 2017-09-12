About this strain
East Coast Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
78% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168