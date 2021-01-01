About this product

Curaleaf Liquid Concentrate 90% 20:1 Hybrid contains highly refined and concentrated pure cannabis oil in a glass dropper for convenient and easy dosing. Each dropper contains 450mg of active cannabinoids for vaporization in your preferred vaporizer. A 2 second inhalation delivers approximately 2.5mg of major cannabinoids. Inhalation is the fastest-acting method of administration with typical onset of effect within 90 seconds lasting for 2-3 hours. Note: This is not a vape cartridge. The Curaleaf Liquid Concentrate is an open, titrated dropper for filling your preferred vaporizers or refillable vape cartridges.



Administration Form: Inhalation Vapor

Concentration: 90% Ratio: 20:1 THC: 2.5mg / inhalation CBD: 0.125mg / inhalation

Cannabis Type: Hybrid

Product Contains: Cannabis Oil, Natural Cannabis Plant Terpenes