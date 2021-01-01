About this product
Not your typical gummy! By design, the THC in these gummies can be absorbed immediately, providing you with a quick, consistent, reliable effect. Since digestion isn't a factor, Nano Gummies produce a feeling similar to inhalation, which is noticeable in as little as 15 minutes.
20 Count
5mg THC per piece
100mg THC total
About this brand
Curaleaf
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.