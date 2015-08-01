About this strain
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
126 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curaleaf
We're Cultivators
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.
Providing patients with quality cannabis for health and wellness has been our focus for the last decade.
Along the way, we’ve learned exactly how to cultivate the cleanest, purest cannabis strains from hand-grown, healthy and happy plants.
We’re Creators
While cannabis flower is a marvel, we believe that cannabis isn’t one-size-fits all.
So, in addition to offering fresh cured flower, we also craft quality, lab-tested cannabis products, which are available in multiple product formats.
We’re “People” People
Lots of dispensaries just focus on cannabis. At Curaleaf, we focus on your relationship with cannabis. We value your history with it—or lack thereof—and your feelings towards this ancient plant that’s brought us together. Set up a private consultation or just come in to learn more - you can ask us anything.
We’re Matchmakers
This is our forte. That’s why our products are available in a wide variety of strains, terpenes, delivery methods, dosages, cannabinoids and ratios. Something for everyone.
We’re Here to Guide You
Everyone walks in to a dispensary looking for something, and it's our goal to meet your needs. We work WITH you to curate your own, one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. One that’s uncomplicated, approachable, and as unique as you are.