Cannablitz is a Hybrid cross of Blissful Wizard and Purple Punch. Its dominant terpenes Humulene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Cannablitz is recommended for curbing appetite, stress, and arthritis. Cannablitz is grown, harvested, and cured in our cGMP-certified facility in Maryland. Machine trimmed.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.