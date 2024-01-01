Cheetah Piss

by Curio Wellness
Cheetah Piss is a Hybrid cross of Lemonade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to the famous old-school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss's dominant terpenes are Limonene, Myrcene, and Pinene, making this strain ideal for people looking for relief from anxiety, pain, and stress.

About this brand

Curio Wellness
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
