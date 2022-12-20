About this product
Cherry Punch is a Hybrid cross of Cherry-AK47 and Purple Punch. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Myrcene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Cherry Punch is recommended to treat depression, pain, and anxiety. Cherry Punch is grown, harvested, and cured in Curio's cGMP certified facility. Hand trimmed.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.