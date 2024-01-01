Meet Gastcotti, an Indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between Biscotti and an undisclosed hybrid. Its aroma is a delightful blend of Caryophyllene and Limonene, which are sure to captivate your senses. This strain will take you on a journey of euphoria, providing relaxation and tranquility that lead to a peaceful slumber. Gastcotti is a mystery waiting to be unlocked, offering a unique and enchanting experience that you won't want to miss.

