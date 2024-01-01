Meet Gastcotti, an Indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between Biscotti and an undisclosed hybrid. Its aroma is a delightful blend of Caryophyllene and Limonene, which are sure to captivate your senses. This strain will take you on a journey of euphoria, providing relaxation and tranquility that lead to a peaceful slumber. Gastcotti is a mystery waiting to be unlocked, offering a unique and enchanting experience that you won't want to miss.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.