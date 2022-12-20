About this product
Developed by our Scientific Advisory Board, GI by Curio™ Comfort tablets are specifically formulated to help address the symptoms associated with gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and others.
Relief from GI issues may be found in the right combination of THC (for pain), CBD (for inflammation), and CBG (anti-microbial)
Convenient solution, so no guessing strain types, terpenes, or dosage methods to find relief
60 tablets per bottle
CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio Wellness™ flower
Small dose of THC so you can function without feeling the psychoactive effects*
Utilizes Curio’s proprietary pulse-release technology
Manufactured in a cGMP facility
*Psychoactive effects of THC may vary from patient to patient.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.