Developed by the Curio Wellness Scientific Advisory Board, Gut 44:18:1 Pulse Release Tablets are carefully created for precision, consistency, and ease of use. Featuring U.S. patent pending Pulse ReleaseTM technology, each tablet is designed for a targeted fast-acting and long-lasting experience—so you can trust it to be there for you from start to finish.



This CBG-dominant formula, combined with CBD and THC in a purposeful 44:18:1 ratio (75mg CBG:18mg CBD:1.7mg THC), delivers a smooth, reliable experience that fits naturally into your rhythm. Designed with balance in mind, Gut Pulse Release Tablets make it simple to feel good—deep down.



Each tablet is made with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering a dependable experience you can trust every time.