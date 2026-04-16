About this product
Developed by the Curio Wellness Scientific Advisory Board, Gut 44:18:1 Pulse Release Tablets are carefully created for precision, consistency, and ease of use. Featuring U.S. patent pending Pulse ReleaseTM technology, each tablet is designed for a targeted fast-acting and long-lasting experience—so you can trust it to be there for you from start to finish.
This CBG-dominant formula, combined with CBD and THC in a purposeful 44:18:1 ratio (75mg CBG:18mg CBD:1.7mg THC), delivers a smooth, reliable experience that fits naturally into your rhythm. Designed with balance in mind, Gut Pulse Release Tablets make it simple to feel good—deep down.
Each tablet is made with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering a dependable experience you can trust every time.
This CBG-dominant formula, combined with CBD and THC in a purposeful 44:18:1 ratio (75mg CBG:18mg CBD:1.7mg THC), delivers a smooth, reliable experience that fits naturally into your rhythm. Designed with balance in mind, Gut Pulse Release Tablets make it simple to feel good—deep down.
Each tablet is made with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering a dependable experience you can trust every time.
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
More by this brand
See all Curio Wellness products
About this product
Developed by the Curio Wellness Scientific Advisory Board, Gut 44:18:1 Pulse Release Tablets are carefully created for precision, consistency, and ease of use. Featuring U.S. patent pending Pulse ReleaseTM technology, each tablet is designed for a targeted fast-acting and long-lasting experience—so you can trust it to be there for you from start to finish.
This CBG-dominant formula, combined with CBD and THC in a purposeful 44:18:1 ratio (75mg CBG:18mg CBD:1.7mg THC), delivers a smooth, reliable experience that fits naturally into your rhythm. Designed with balance in mind, Gut Pulse Release Tablets make it simple to feel good—deep down.
Each tablet is made with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering a dependable experience you can trust every time.
This CBG-dominant formula, combined with CBD and THC in a purposeful 44:18:1 ratio (75mg CBG:18mg CBD:1.7mg THC), delivers a smooth, reliable experience that fits naturally into your rhythm. Designed with balance in mind, Gut Pulse Release Tablets make it simple to feel good—deep down.
Each tablet is made with high-quality ingredients and patient tested to ensure consistent flavor and quality, offering a dependable experience you can trust every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item