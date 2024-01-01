Maryland’s first patent-pending, effects-based chew with specific terpene blends you can feel, see, and taste. These mango Chews are sweet and citrusy and formulated with Valencene and Limonene to help provide energizing and focus-boosting effects. Available in 5mg and 25mg dosing options.
Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.