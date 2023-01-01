Marshmellow is an Indica dominant Hybrid cross of OG Kush X an unknown strain. The combination of its dominant terpenes, Myrcene and Limonene, contribute to Marshmellow's sweet and citrus aroma. Marshmellow is recommended for stress relief, relaxation, and moderate pain relief.
