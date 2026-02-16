About this product
A Curio bred strain, Stargate, is a Hybrid cross of MK Ultra with Raven. Its dominant terpenes are Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene. Packaging may vary by state. Maryland packaging shown.
We couldn’t find this item nearby. Check back later or view more products by this brand.
