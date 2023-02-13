The Soap is a Hybrid cross of Animal Mints x Kush Mints. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. The Soap is recommended for stress, anxiety, and arousal.
