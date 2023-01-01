Tres Leches is a Hybrid cross of Koolato x Cookies and Cream. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Limonene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and overall effects. Tres Leches is recommended for appetite loss, depression, and stress.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.