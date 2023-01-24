Tropicana Cherry Is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. Its dominant terpenes Limonene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Tropicana Cherry is recommended for lethargy, lack of focus, and depression.
