About this product
Drift off easier with Cycling Frog’s newest permanent Gummy in the lineup: Nighttime THC Gummies. Featuring a calming blend of Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBN. These gummies are powered by the entourage effect, this trio of cannabinoids works together to calm you down and leave you pulling up the covers. Whether you’re battling restless nights, or just needing help winding down, these sweet and soothing black currant gummies are your newest night time hero.
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About this product
Drift off easier with Cycling Frog’s newest permanent Gummy in the lineup: Nighttime THC Gummies. Featuring a calming blend of Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBN. These gummies are powered by the entourage effect, this trio of cannabinoids works together to calm you down and leave you pulling up the covers. Whether you’re battling restless nights, or just needing help winding down, these sweet and soothing black currant gummies are your newest night time hero.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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