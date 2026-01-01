About this product
Get ready for a perfectly balanced experience of relaxation and upliftment. With equal parts THC and CBD, you can expect a gentle euphoria paired with soothing calmness, making it ideal for unwinding without losing focus. Perfect for socializing, sparking creativity, or winding down after a long day while maintaining a clear, relaxed mindset.
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About this product
Get ready for a perfectly balanced experience of relaxation and upliftment. With equal parts THC and CBD, you can expect a gentle euphoria paired with soothing calmness, making it ideal for unwinding without losing focus. Perfect for socializing, sparking creativity, or winding down after a long day while maintaining a clear, relaxed mindset.
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About this brand
Cycling Frog
Cycling Frog isn't just a brand. It's a movement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be accessible everywhere and to everyone, using fun and enjoyable formats that people love.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
Cycling Frog offers a variety of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its signature seltzers, which are available in 2mg, 5mg and 50mg THC options. The brand also offers a range of gummies, softgels, and microdose mints, catering to different usage and potency preferences. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis user or a beginner, Cycling Frog has something for everyone.
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